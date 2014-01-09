Greg Maddux Was A 'Sick' Prankster Who Terrified Teammates In The Lockerroom

Greg Maddux was bar-none the greatest pitcher of his generation, and there’s a strong case to be made he was the greatest ever.

That’s why he just got the second-most votes ever for the baseball Hall of Fame.

But as much as he was feared at the plate, Maddux, whose nickname was “Mad Dog,” was an inveterate prankster with a “sick” sense of humour who terrified teammates in the lockerroom.

Here is a compilation of some of the best descriptions of Maddux’ antics:

ESPN’S Jerry Crasnick:

“For a guy with a CPA’s demeanor, he has a sense of humour that a 12-year-old would envy. Maddux is a master of strategically timed nose picking, sidling up to an unsuspecting rookie in the shower and urinating on the kid’s leg, and inventing just the right nickname for a teammate with big ears, a prominent schnozz or some other pronounced physical qualities.”

David Wells:

“I call him ‘The Silent Scumbag’…You would perceive him to be Einstein because he’s quiet and he’s always sitting there at his locker with a crossword puzzle. But he’s got a silent sickness to him, sort of like David Cone. Those quiet guys are the ones you have to watch out for. “

Arizona Diamondbacks GM Kevin Towers:

“Oh, I’ve got a few (Maddux stories) but I don’t think they’re fit for print. But he was certainly a prankster and a lot of fun. All I can tell you is ‘don’t eat the chilli.’ I can’t go any further than that. (Maddux put) foreign objects in the chilli.”

LA Dodgers GM Ned Coletti:

“He used to light guys’ shoes on fire all the time,” Colletti said. “If somebody had a hot foot, 10 to 1 it was Greg who lit it.”

MLB.com:

“Many of Maddux’s teammates would carefully reach into the bin of sanitary socks with the hope of finding two that he hadn’t tarnished in some shape or form.”

Tom Glavine:

“Unfortunately, you can’t write half of the stuff he did, because he wasn’t proper.”

Chipper Jones:

“He’s the same dirtbag he’s always been. He’s one of the grossest guys I’ve ever been around in my life.”

Yikes.

