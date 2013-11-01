Cleveland Browns Player Greg Little Has A Crazy-Looking Metallic Audi

Tony Manfred

The Cleveland Browns have quite the car collection.

After we posted a photo of Josh Gordon’s camouflage, orange-rimmed Porsche, a tipster sent along a photo of Greg Little’s metallic-silver Audi.

“Little lives in the same complex as Gordan and nearly every day illegally parks his car outside,” he told us.

Amazing. Just further proof that the Browns are America’s Team:

Greg little metallic audiBusiness Insider

And Gordon’s car:

Josh gordon car@JoeNogaCLE

