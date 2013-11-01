Cleveland Browns Player Greg Little Has A Crazy-Looking Metallic Audi

The Cleveland Browns have quite the car collection.

After we posted a photo of Josh Gordon’s camouflage, orange-rimmed Porsche, a tipster sent along a photo of Greg Little’s metallic-silver Audi.

“Little lives in the same complex as Gordan and nearly every day illegally parks his car outside,” he told us.

Amazing. Just further proof that the Browns are America’s Team:

And Gordon’s car:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.