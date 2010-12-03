Why Is Greg Lippmann Smiling?

Why is the founder of hedge fund LibreMax, Greg Lippmann, smiling?



Because he had a great answer to the question, “Do you think the price broker-dealers charge is fair?” At Bloomberg TV’s Hedge Fund conference today.

He answered: “I think the broker-dealers are giving you prices that they think are fair.”

Everyone laughed and Lippmann broke into a smile.

Lippmann might also be happy about another thing. His hours are better now that he’s left Deutsche Bank and is running his own firm.

He told Bloomberg Television:

Some people ask, well, isn’t it much harder now that you’re running your own firm? And I think the answer is, we’re working harder but not longer, because we’re focused on one thing and one thing only, and that’s making money for investors.



