Greg Lippmann's "Chinese Quant" Eugene Xu Leaves Deutsche Bank

In Michael Lewis’ book “The Big Short,” Lewis describes how a quantitative analyst at Deutsche Bank named Eugene Xu was known around the firm as “Lippmann’s Chinese quant.”

Xu, supposedly the brightest of all the quants and something like the number three maths whiz in all of China, is heading to an unknown hedge fund being formed by Deutsche exec Fred Brettschneider according to Asset Backed Alert.

The ABS bond trader left this month and will no doubt be a highly valued employee of Brettschneider’s firm. Greg Lippmann called Xu a genius who was “responsible for every piece of hard data” in his presentations.

