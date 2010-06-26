The 20 favourite NYC Sushi Joints Of Ex-Deutsche Bank Trader Greg Lippmann

It’s well-known that former Deutsche Bank CDO wunderkind Greg Lippmann, who’s now working for Fred Brettschneider’s new hedge fund Libre Max, is a sushi freak.



Seriously. Lippmann loves his sushi and demands only the finest here in New York; so much so that for years he’s been compiling a famous excel spreadsheet of the city’s fine raw fish-eating establishments.

The best part of his spreadsheet is that Lippman includes minute details about where to sit, who to talk to and his favourite things about the place.

We’re not going to bother with the bottom of the list at the moment – we want to revisit the top dogs.

(Note: The list we acquired was last updated in August of 2008 – h/t to @colinjnagy for pointing this out to us)

