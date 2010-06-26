The 20 favourite NYC Sushi Joints Of Ex-Deutsche Bank Trader Greg Lippmann

Greg Lippmann

It’s well-known that former Deutsche Bank CDO wunderkind Greg Lippmann, who’s now working for Fred Brettschneider’s new hedge fund Libre Max, is a sushi freak.

Seriously. Lippmann loves his sushi and demands only the finest here in New York; so much so that for years he’s been compiling a famous excel spreadsheet of the city’s fine raw fish-eating establishments.

The best part of his spreadsheet is that Lippman includes minute details about where to sit, who to talk to and his favourite things about the place.

We’re not going to bother with the bottom of the list at the moment – we want to revisit the top dogs.

(Note: The list we acquired was last updated in August of 2008h/t to @colinjnagy for pointing this out to us)

First a quick guide to understanding Lippmann's lingo:

Lippmann has codes for what neighbourhood each restaurant is in. Here's how it works:

Downtown East = 1
Downtown West = 2
Midtown East = 3
Midtown West = 4
Uptown East = 5
Uptown West = 6

He also uses code for the amount of times he's frequented a particular place. Here's how that works:

F = He went 1-5 times
S = He went 5-10 times
M = More than 10 times

20. Matsuri

Address: 16th and 9th
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '05 Spring
neighbourhood: 2
Notes: 'Trendy and Tasty. Reasonably priced.'

19. Hedeh

Address: Great Jones / Bowery
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '06 Summer
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Definitely worth checking out.'

18. BondSt

Address: Bond and Lafayette
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '04 Summer
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Trendy and tasty, but fairly expensive.'

17. Tsuki

Address: 1st ave between 74 and 75
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '03 Spring
neighbourhood: 5
Notes: 'Tasty Sushi, Inexpensive Small Quiet Place.'

16. Taka

Address: Grove and 7th
Reservations: No
Frequency: M
Last Time: '03 Winter
neighbourhood: 2
Notes: 'Sit at the bar and get the Ohmakase. Affordable.'

15. Riingo

Address: 45th between 2nd and 3rd
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '04 Fall
neighbourhood: 3
Notes: 'Good sushi. Excellent Cooked Japanese-Inspired American food too.'

14. Morimoto

Address: 10th Ave 16th and 17th
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '06 Winter
neighbourhood: 2
Notes: 'Outstanding cooked food, good sushi. Beautiful Space and Trendy.'

13. Nobu

Address: Hudson and Franklin
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '06 Summer
neighbourhood: 2
Notes: 'Cooked food is much better.'

12. Bar Masa

Address: Time Warner centre
Reservations: No
Frequency: F
Last Time: '04 Fall
neighbourhood: 4
Notes: 'Cheaper sister to Masa, very good but not as noteworthy.'

11. Sushi-Seki

Address: 1st ave betwen 62 and 63
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '03 Summer
neighbourhood: 4
Notes: 'Chef is Ex-Sushi Gari.'

10. Hatsuhana

Address: 49th and Madison
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '04 Spring
neighbourhood: 3
Notes: 'Very Japanese, expensive but quite good.'

9. Tomoe Sushi

Address: Thompson Houston/Bleeker
Reservations: No
Frequency: M
Last Time: '06 Summer
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Excellent Food, but just the basics. Very Long Lines Affordable, No Ambience.'

8. Sushi Gari

Address: 78/First and York
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '03 Summer
neighbourhood: 5
Notes: 'Sit at the bar and get the creative Ohmakase. Now has an upper west side sister.'

7. Maki Mono

Address: 2nd ave between 5 and 6
Reservations: No
Frequency: F
Last Time: '04 Summer
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Same owners as Jewel Bako, cheaper simpler version. Closed Now.'

6. Blue Ribbon Sushi

Address: Sullivan and Prince
Reservations: No
Frequency: M
Last Time: '06 Summer
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Long wait but will call your cell phone. Get the diverse Ohmakase. Small but Hip Scene.'

5. Upstairs at Bouley Bakery

Address: 130 West Broadway
Reservations: No
Frequency: F
Last Time: '06 Summer
neighbourhood: 2
Notes: 'Bouley-ed Sushi. That says it all.'

4. Kuruma Zushi

Address: 47 between Mad and Park
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '04 Summer
neighbourhood: 4
Notes: 'Very very Expensive. Only go on an expense account. Very good but not top 4.'

3. Sushi Yasuda

Address: 43rd and 3rd
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '06 Summer
neighbourhood: 3
Notes: 'Very Japanese, expensive. Pure Sushi.'

2. Masa

Address: Time Warner centre
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '05 Spring
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: '$300 Per. Rivals Jewel Bako at 3x the price.'

1. Jewel Bako

Address: 5th/2nd and 3rd
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '06 Summer
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Sit at the Bar and get the Ohmakase. Tell Jack and Grace you know me. Excellent Diverse Fish.'

