The 20 favourite NYC Sushi Joints Of Ex-Deutsche Bank Trader Greg Lippmann

It’s well-known that former Deutsche Bank CDO wunderkind Greg Lippmann, who’s now working for Fred Brettschneider’s new hedge fund Libre Max, is a sushi freak.
Seriously. Lippmann loves his sushi and demands only the finest here in New York; so much so that for years he’s been compiling a famous excel spreadsheet of the city’s fine raw fish-eating establishments.
The best part of his spreadsheet is that Lippman includes minute details about where to sit, who to talk to and his favourite things about the place.
We’re not going to bother with the bottom of the list at the moment – we want to revisit the top dogs.
(Note: The list we acquired was last updated in August of 2008 – h/t to @colinjnagy for pointing this out to us)
Lippmann has codes for what neighbourhood each restaurant is in. Here's how it works:
Downtown East = 1
Downtown West = 2
Midtown East = 3
Midtown West = 4
Uptown East = 5
Uptown West = 6
He also uses code for the amount of times he's frequented a particular place. Here's how that works:
F = He went 1-5 times
S = He went 5-10 times
M = More than 10 times
Address: 16th and 9th
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '05 Spring
neighbourhood: 2
Notes: 'Trendy and Tasty. Reasonably priced.'
Address: Great Jones / Bowery
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '06 Summer
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Definitely worth checking out.'
Address: Bond and Lafayette
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '04 Summer
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Trendy and tasty, but fairly expensive.'
Address: 1st ave between 74 and 75
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '03 Spring
neighbourhood: 5
Notes: 'Tasty Sushi, Inexpensive Small Quiet Place.'
Address: Grove and 7th
Reservations: No
Frequency: M
Last Time: '03 Winter
neighbourhood: 2
Notes: 'Sit at the bar and get the Ohmakase. Affordable.'
Address: 45th between 2nd and 3rd
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '04 Fall
neighbourhood: 3
Notes: 'Good sushi. Excellent Cooked Japanese-Inspired American food too.'
Address: 10th Ave 16th and 17th
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '06 Winter
neighbourhood: 2
Notes: 'Outstanding cooked food, good sushi. Beautiful Space and Trendy.'
Address: Hudson and Franklin
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '06 Summer
neighbourhood: 2
Notes: 'Cooked food is much better.'
Address: Time Warner centre
Reservations: No
Frequency: F
Last Time: '04 Fall
neighbourhood: 4
Notes: 'Cheaper sister to Masa, very good but not as noteworthy.'
Address: 1st ave betwen 62 and 63
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '03 Summer
neighbourhood: 4
Notes: 'Chef is Ex-Sushi Gari.'
Address: 49th and Madison
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '04 Spring
neighbourhood: 3
Notes: 'Very Japanese, expensive but quite good.'
Address: Thompson Houston/Bleeker
Reservations: No
Frequency: M
Last Time: '06 Summer
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Excellent Food, but just the basics. Very Long Lines Affordable, No Ambience.'
Address: 78/First and York
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '03 Summer
neighbourhood: 5
Notes: 'Sit at the bar and get the creative Ohmakase. Now has an upper west side sister.'
Address: 2nd ave between 5 and 6
Reservations: No
Frequency: F
Last Time: '04 Summer
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Same owners as Jewel Bako, cheaper simpler version. Closed Now.'
Address: Sullivan and Prince
Reservations: No
Frequency: M
Last Time: '06 Summer
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Long wait but will call your cell phone. Get the diverse Ohmakase. Small but Hip Scene.'
Address: 130 West Broadway
Reservations: No
Frequency: F
Last Time: '06 Summer
neighbourhood: 2
Notes: 'Bouley-ed Sushi. That says it all.'
Address: 47 between Mad and Park
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '04 Summer
neighbourhood: 4
Notes: 'Very very Expensive. Only go on an expense account. Very good but not top 4.'
Address: 43rd and 3rd
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: M
Last Time: '06 Summer
neighbourhood: 3
Notes: 'Very Japanese, expensive. Pure Sushi.'
Address: Time Warner centre
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '05 Spring
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: '$300 Per. Rivals Jewel Bako at 3x the price.'
Address: 5th/2nd and 3rd
Reservations: Yes
Frequency: F
Last Time: '06 Summer
neighbourhood: 1
Notes: 'Sit at the Bar and get the Ohmakase. Tell Jack and Grace you know me. Excellent Diverse Fish.'
