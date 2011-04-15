A Deustche Bank Trader Wrote A Song About The Crappy CDO Business To A Tune By Vanilla Ice

Photo: New York Social Diary

During the financial crisis, Deutsche Bank’s Greg Lippmann and his bond traders (who built a $5 billion short on the subprime market) were negative on the subprime market while many people at the firm (and elsewhere on Wall Street) weren’t.Lippmann called those people “CDO fools” and he made profits for Deutsche Bank by “duping” the fools (into buying the CDOs that he shorted).



Part of Lippmann’s defence for his actions is that he was “grasping at things” to prove his short position, but it wasn’t like Lippmann wasn’t the lone soldier on this. One of the men on Lippmann’s desk, Rocky Kurita, agreed with Lippmann enough to write an entire song dedicated to the crappy CDO market.

Rocky Kurita, set CDO business to a song, “CDO Oh Baby,” by Vanilla Ice with the following lyrics: