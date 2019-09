Yesterday, we told you about Greg Jones — the Giants player who blew your cutesy proposal idea out of the water by putting a ring on his girlfriend’s finger on the field after winning the Super Bowl.



Now we have video of the proposal from Big Lead Sports. There’s no sounds, but it’s pretty heart-warming.

Video courtesy of IMAVEX.com

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.