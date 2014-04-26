Greg Inglis' Magical Try Last Night Is A Big Problem For The NSW Blues

Inglis makes a legendary try against the Broncos in Round 8 of the 2014 NRL series.

South Sydney’s star centre Greg Inglis has made one of the greatest solo tries in the game’s history, brushing off seven attempted tackles to make a 90-metre run and score against the Brisbane Broncos last night.

In front 44,122 fans at Suncorp Stadium, an NRL attendance record since 1999, the 27-year-old’s solo effort was capped off with South Sydney’s 28-26 win over Brisbane but it also gave the NSW State of Origin Blues a preview of what they can expect from Queensland at the 2014 series opener on May 28.

Falling to defeat in the last 8 consecutive series, NSW chances to break the embarrassing track record is becoming increasingly unlikely with injuries casting out more key players.

Five-eighth James Maloney faces up to 6 weeks on the sideline after a suspected AC joint injury and centre Michael Jennings is out of action for at least a fortnight with ligament sprain in his ankle.

The two join Blues’ hooker Robbie Farrah on the sideline in what could be another blood bath for the New South Wales squad.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.