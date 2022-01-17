Greg Hunt has asked Pfizer to 'prioritise' supply of its Omicron-specific vaccine to Australia as the Morrison government gears up for re-election. Photo: Getty Images

Health Minister Greg Hunt claims to be in early talks with Pfizer over securing doses of an Omicron-specific vaccine.

A spokesperson for Pfizer wasn’t able to verify the claim, citing pre-existing arrangements and a confidentiality agreement.

It comes as the Morrison government shifts into re-election mode and moves to dispel memory of a federal vaccination program that hasn’t showed signs of speed in 18 months.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The Morrison government claims it has opened talks with Pfizer over securing Omicron-specific vaccines, with a view to secure doses as soon as March.

According to a spokesperson for Health Minister Greg Hunt’s office, the Australian government has asked Pfizer to “prioritise” supply of the new vaccine to Australia as soon as they become available.

“He has requested that Pfizer prioritise supply to Australia as soon as possible and that Pfizer continue to keep the Australian Department of Health closely informed of any scientific developments,” they said.

“Our existing contract for 60 million doses of Pfizer this year includes the capacity to access any variant specific or children’s doses within the 60 million as needed.”

Pfizer last week announced that it would race ahead with plans to manufacture between 50 million and 100 million doses of a new Omicron-specific vaccine “at-risk” — meaning the shots will be produced whether they’re ordered or not — ready for distribution “by late March/early April”.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company will be ready to roll out an Omicron-specific vaccine en masse, regardless of demand, as the company continues testing hybrid vaccine combinations to prepare for future variants.

“In terms of manufacturing, we have so big of a capacity built right now that it won’t be an issue to switch immediately,” Bourla said.

While discussions between the Australian government and Pfizer remain ongoing, a spokesperson at the vaccine producer said the company couldn’t confirm Australia’s interest in the Omicron-specific vaccine, only the details of pre-existing arrangements.

“In July 2021, Pfizer entered into an agreement with the Australian Government to provide 85 million additional doses of its mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, COMIRNATY™, over 2022 and 2023,” the spokesperson told Business Insider Australia.

“We are pleased to supply these additional doses to the Government to support the national vaccination program. This will enable us to provide 60 million doses over 2022 and 25 million over 2023 of COMIRNATY™ to help protect Australians from COVID-19.”

Australia’s sluggish vaccination rollout, mired by political fanfare, supply mismanagement and a feeble national distribution network, has become a defining “failure” of the Morrison government management of the coronavirus pandemic since its arrival in March 2020.

In September last year, documents released under freedom-of-information laws showed that Pfizer approached the Australian government in June 2020 to have early, high-level talks about placing an order for its vaccines.

The documents showed that Hunt, who will step away from politics at the next election, sat tight and refused an invitation from the pharmaceutical giant’s top executives, waiting instead until the UK and the US had each finalised orders of their own.

It wasn’t until November that Hunt finalised a deal, and it would be close to 12 months after that deal was penned that Australia’s vaccination rollout would be functioning as planned.

Fast-forward some 18 months, and Australia’s vaccination programs continues to suffer at familiar pain points, as parents of children aged five to 11 report to have had first-dose vaccination bookings postponed or even cancelled as a result of supply shortages.

Just before Christmas, according to reports, a number of GPs were told that vaccine deliveries scheduled to land ahead of the program’s commencement on Monday last week, had suffered mysterious delays, forcing clinics to cancel appointments.