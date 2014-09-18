Carolina Panthers Player Greg Hardy Goes On Paid Leave To Face Domestic Violence Charges

Carolina Panthers defender Greg Hardy has been placed on the exempt/commissioner’s permission list, effectively suspending him with pay until the appeal of his domestic violence conviction is resolved.

He played in Week 1, but was deactivated before the team’s Week 2 game. He will be barred from team activities indefinitely. It’s the same status that Adrian Peterson now has.

He’ll be paid the entirety of his $US13.1 million.

The Panthers call it a “voluntary leave of absence.”

Hardy was found guilty of assaulting and threatening his ex-girlfriend in July. He appealed and was granted a new jury trial, which is scheduled for mid-November.

