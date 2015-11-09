Greg Hardy makes first statement since release of disturbing pictures

Mike Stone/Getty Images Greg Hardy expresses regret for what happened in the past.

One day after the publication of a bombshell report revealing more details, including photographs,from the alleged domestic-violence incident he was involved in, Greg Hardy released his first statement.

Hardy took to Twitter, issuing two tweets.

“Just had to say I express my regret 4 what happened in past,” wrote Hardy. “I’m Dedicated to being the best person & teammate that I can be … But mostly I am Grateful 4 the opportunity to play in NFL.”

Mike Garafolo of Fox Sports reported on Sunday that Hardy was “despondent” after the photos were published.

“According to sources the Cowboys were concerned when they were told on Friday that Hardy was despondent after those photos were posted,” Garafolo said.

On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issued a statement supporting the player.

After an initial conviction in the case, the charges were later expunged when the alleged victim stopped cooperating with the prosecution. At the time, the district attorney’s office cited “reliable information” that Hardy and his ex-girlfriend had reached a financial settlement.

Hardy is unlikely to receive any punishment from the NFL. He has already served a suspension for this incident, one that was reduced from ten games to four by an arbitrator.

