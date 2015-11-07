Disturbing photos of Greg Hardy's domestic violence incident have been published in a new bombshell report

Deadspin’s Diana Moskovitz published a bombshell report on Friday detailing Greg Hardy’s domestic violence indecent in 2014.

In the report, Moskovitz also got access to photos of the victim, Nicole Holder, from the night of the incident, which shows Holder with significant bruises on her back, neck, arms, legs, chin, and feet.

The incident, in which Hardy was accused of slamming Holder, choking her, and throwing her onto a couch full of assault rifles, kept Hardy out of 15 of 16 games last season on the commissioner’s exemption list and four games in a suspension this season.

The full gallery can be seen in the report on Deadspin, but here’s a glimpse at one of the disturbing photos of Holder’s bruised back after the incident.

This is why NFL star Greg Hardy was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend https://t.co/8OZijp2R6F pic.twitter.com/pj3NAo4nrd

— Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 6, 2015

The report documents Holder’s account of the night, based on police reports. She describes a long night of drinking and partying at several bars, with cocaine use. Afterward, Hardy, Holder, and several other people were back at Hardy’s apartment when Holder claims Hardy snapped and began yelling at her. When she tried to defend herself, Hardy allegedly began hitting her, throwing her into a bathtub, dragging her on the ground, later slamming her onto the couch with the guns, then choking her.

When Hardy stopped, he called the police and said that Holder had been attacking him. Holder was restrained by one of Hardy’s assistants while Hardy was on the phone. She later fled the apartment, claiming she had to crawl, before police caught up to her on the streets and began investigating the incident.

According to ProFootball Talk’s Mike Florio, Hardy declined media requests at Cowboys practice. Jerry Jones had already done his weekly radio show and coach Jason Garrett had already spoken to reporters before the report was published.

Hardy is unlikely to be punished any further. The case was eventually settled, the charges were expunged, and he’s already served his suspension.

For the Cowboys, this is another damaging incident from Hardy. Upon returning from suspension, he was criticised for tone-deaf comments about women to the media. He later caused a scene when he went bezerk on the sidelines, yelling at players and shoving a coach.

Jones did not have a problem with Hardy’s behaviour, calling him ” one of the real leaders.”

Hardy signed a one-year, $US11 million contract with the Cowboys in the offseason.

We have reached out to Hardy’s lawyer for comment.

Read the entire report here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.