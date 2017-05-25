3 of Montana's biggest newspapers pulled their endorsements of Greg Gianforte after he was charged with assault

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte looks on during a campaign meet and greet at Lions Park on May 23, 2017 in Great Falls, Montana.

Three of Montana’s biggest newspapers backed away from Greg Gianforte, the state’s Republican candidate for the House of Representatives, after he was accused of body-slamming a reporter on Wednesday.

Missoulian, the Billings Gazette, and the Independent Record each rescinded their endorsements of Gianforte hours after news and audio of Gianforte’s violent encounter with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs, went viral.

The editorial board at the Billings Gazette said: “We previously supported Gianforte because he said he was ready to listen, to compromise, to take the tough questions. Everything he said was obliterated by his surprising actions that were recorded and witnessed Wednesday. We simply cannot trust him. Because trust — not agreement — is essential in the role of representative, we cannot stand by him.”

An op-ed from the Independent Record newspaper offered this rebuke: “Democracy cannot exist without a free press, and both concepts are under attack by Republican U.S. House Candidate Greg Gianforte … these are not things we can continue to brush off.”

The Missoulian newspaper’s editorial board wrote: “Gianforte committed an act of terrible judgment that, if it doesn’t land him in jail, also shouldn’t land him in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Missoulian had offered Gianforte only a conditional endorsement on May 14. In its announcement, the paper’s editorial board said Gianforte “has the education, experience, brains and abilities to be successful in Congress,” but cited his devout religious beliefs as potential red flags in matters of science and women’s issues.

Missoulian’s endorsement also came less than a month after a separate op-ed in the newspaper said “Gianforte needs to take pains to set a better example of civility.” In that April 27 editorial, the paper criticised Gianforte for signalling his agreement with a constituent who called news media the “enemy.”

