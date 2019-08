In his victory speech, Greg Gianforte apologised to the reporter he was accused of attacking on May 24.

Gianforte was charged with assault after allegedly body-slamming Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, while he was asking Gianforte questions about US health care at a campaign event

