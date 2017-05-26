Republican Representative-elect Greg Gianforte apologizes for assaulting a reporter

Greg Gianforte, who was elected to serve Montana in the US House of Representatives, apologised for assaulting a news reporter in a victory speech he gave on Thursday night.
“When you make a mistake, you have to own up to it. That’s the Montana way,” Gianforte said. “Last night, I made a mistake, and I took an action that I can’t take back, and I’m not proud of what happened. I should not have responded in the way that I did, and for that I am sorry.”
“I should not have treated that reporter that way. And, for that, I’m sorry, Mr. Ben Jacobs,” Gianforte said, referring to The Guardian reporter who said Gianforte “body-slammed” him during a campaign event the day before.
The altercation happened at Gianforte’s campaign headquarters in Bozeman, Montana on Wednesday. Jacobs said he was asking Gianforte some questions at a campaign event before their encounter turned violent.
“Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses,” Jacobs tweeted Wednesday.
Local authorities said in a statement that after “multiple interviews and an investigation by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office, it was determined there was probable cause to issue a citation to Greg Gianforte for misdemeanour assault.”
Gianforte is expected to appear at Gallatin County Justice Court “between now and June 7,” the police statement said.
“Last night I made a mistake. … I’m sorry.” Gianforte apologizes for his treatment of Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs https://t.co/G9T1JOVUd0 pic.twitter.com/KuD2x0F2ST
— CNN (@CNN) May 26, 2017
