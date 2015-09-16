Twitter thinks the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky posted a picture of himself in a bathroom stall

Some Twitter users are convinced Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Greg Fischer accidentally gave them a glimpse into an intimate moment.

On Friday, Fischer shared a photo showing a graphic on the front page of the local Courier-Journal newspaper. Fischer’s tweet praised the “innovative graphic.” However, the picture seems to show Fischer reading the paper while sitting in a stall with a tiled floor.

In the days since the tweet was posted, several people have speculated that the picture shows Fischer reading the paper from a bathroom stall. Writer Jim Romenesko joked that Fischer was playing “Mayor and media critic (from the toilet stall).”

An anonymous Twitter user was far more blunt.

“are you pooping,” the user asked.

Fischer has not responded to any of the tweets asking about the photo. His office also did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Check out the tweet Fischer posted below.

(via Jim Romenesko)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.