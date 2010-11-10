Greg Farrell Explains How One Man Brought Down Merrill Lynch

Can one man bring down a firm? Greg Farrell, author of Crash of the Titans, says that’s what basically happened at Merrill Lynch.



So, who was responsible for the downfall of Merrill Lynch? Osman Semerci, says Greg Farrell.

Find out what happened in our video interview with the author above.

