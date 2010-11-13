Why The Fall Of Merrill Lynch Hurt Stan O'Neal More Than John Thain

Greg Farrell writes a lot in his book, Crash of the Titans, about the big egos of two of the men – O’Neal and Thain – who led Merrill Lynch back-to-back.



So we asked Greg Farrell, the author of Crash of the Titans, to explain the different leadership styles of Stan O’Neal and John Thain.

Farrell told us that while Thain was worried about his public image, O’Neal was “intellectually very honest.”

Find out more about the two former Merrill CEOs in our interview with Greg Farrell above.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

