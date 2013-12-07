The Head Of English Football Had A Brutally Honest Reaction To England's World Cup Draw

The World Cup draw was not kind to English-speaking countries this year.

The United States, Australia, and England all got incredibly difficult draws.

When England got placed with Uruguay, Italy, and Costa Rica, FA chairman Greg Dyke had this brutally honest reaction.

It’s a shake of the head, followed by a throat-slash. He was sitting right next to England coach Roy Hodgson as well.

He’s not very confident (via @huw):

