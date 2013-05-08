Greg Combet Insists $1.59 Per Week Tax Cuts Have Been Deferred, Not Scrapped

Getty/Stefan Postles

A promised $1.59 a week tax cut, due to start in 2015, is being deferred by the federal government.

According to Sky News, Climate Change Minister Greg Combet is insisting that the cuts are not being scrapped, merely deferred because of the falling global carbon price.

“’I say they are deferred because when the carbon price rises in the future, and there will be regular reviews, those tax cuts will still be implemented at that point in time,” he reportedly said.

On Wednesday, Mr Combet told reporters in Sydney that carbon price forecasts are being revised in the upcoming budget, but wouldn’t comment on the forecasts further.



