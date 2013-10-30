Greg Coleman, The Man Who Keeps Making Millions, Makes More

Greg Coleman

Ad tech firm Criteo has priced its initial public offering and will begin trading imminently.

You know who that’s good news for?

Greg Coleman, the company’s president.

What’s funny is that this is hardly the first time Coleman has cashed-in at an Internet company.

He’s done it over and over and over and over in his career.

Coleman was the Yahoo ad sales boss under Terry Semel, when, for a few years, Semel actually had that company cooking with gas.

Then, as things turned rough at Big Purple, Coleman got ousted. He left with a huge, multi-million dollar severance though.

Then a couple years later, AOLCEO Randy Falco hired Coleman to run AOL ad sales. Weeks later, Falco got the boot, replaced by Armstrong. Armstrong canned Coleman, who again, walked out with a huge, multi-million dollar severance.

Coleman then took some time to figure out life. “Sharpening the axe,” he called it in a blog post about that time.

Finally, he joined Huffington Post. He built its sales team up.

Then HuffPo sold to AOL and Coleman cashed in — again. He didn’t bother to go with the company to AOL, which already has a sales force.

Then Coleman went to Criteo.

