One Of Louis Bacon's Hot-Shot Hedge Fund Traders Is Retiring

Bloomberg News reports that young hedge fund hot-shot Greg Coffey is leaving Louis Moore Bacon’s Moore Capital Management to retire. Coffey, a 41-year-old Australian who serves as co-chief investment officer based in London, will liquidate the GC Moore Emerging Macro by the end of November, the report said.



He previously ran the Moore Emerging Markets, the main emerging markets fund. He stepped down from running that particular fund last November, according to the FT.

Bacon told Bloomberg News in an email that he’s “disappointed” that Coffey is choosing to retire early.

When Coffey joined Moore in 2008, he was described by Bacon as “one of the most impressive traders in the world”.

The Financial Times points out that Coffey made waves in 2008 when he turned down £160m (~$250 million) to stay at GLG Partners. Instead, he chose to go to Moore Capital Management.

According to Financial News, he’s leaving to “re-balance his personal life” and spend more time in his native Australia, according to an unnamed source.

Here’s what we know about Coffey [via a bio posted on Hedge Fund Intelligence]:

He joined Moore in November 2008 as a co-chief investment officer and portfolio manager.

Prior to Moore, he served as a managing director and portfolio manager at GLG partners where he ran the emerging markets and macro business.

Before that, he ran the global equity prop trading business at Bank Austria in 2003.

From 2000 to 2002, he was a partner at Blueborder Partners, a Soros funded initiative.

He began his career in finance at Bankers Trust/Deutsche Bank where he worked from 1994 to 2000.

He graduated from Macquarie University.

