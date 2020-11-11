One of football's most powerful men resigned after calling Black people 'coloured' and saying being gay is a 'life choice'

Getty/Tim Goode/PA Greg Clarke.

Greg Clarke, Chairman of the Football Association, has resigned from his role after offensive remarks he made about both black and gay players.

The 63-year-old described black players as “coloured” and said being gay was a “life choice” in a video link meeting with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

“I am deeply saddened that I have offended those diverse communities in football that I and others worked so hard to include,” said Clarke.

The former England international Darren Bent called Clarke’s comments “awful, just awful.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Greg Clarke, chairman of the Football Association and one of the most powerful men in English soccer, has resigned from his role after offensive remarks he made about both Black and gay players during a hearing about racist abuse online.

Clarke, 63, was speaking via video link to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) about the problem of racial abuse online when he described Black players as “coloured.”

He apologised for the remarks when prompted, however, then went on to describe being gay as a “life choice.”

Clarke, who was appointed chairman in 2016, resigned from his role with immediate effect on Tuesday while reiterating that he was sorry for his comments.

“My unacceptable words in front of Parliament were a disservice to our game and to those who watch, play, referee and administer it,” he said in a statement.

“I am deeply saddened that I have offended those diverse communities in football that I and others worked so hard to include.”

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said Clarke words were “completely unacceptable” and that he was right to step down,while the former England international Darren Bent tweeted to say:“Slip of the tongue was it? Awful, just awful.”

Peter McCormick will now serve as the FA’s interim Chairman while the board identify a full-time replacement.

Read more:

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney want to turn Wrexham, the British soccer minnow they are taking over, into a ‘global force’

Megan Rapinoe says she is proud to use her platform to speak out on political issues, and has urged more privileged white athletes to do the same

The Trump admin tried and failed to recruit sporting giants like David Beckham, Serena Williams, and Conor McGregor for an ill-fated coronavirus ad campaign

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.