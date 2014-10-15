Greg Abbott Attacks Wendy Davis For Wheelchair Ad

YouTube A scene from Greg Abbott’s ad.

Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott (R), the front-runner in the state’s gubernatorial race, is firing back after his opponent, State Sen. Wendy Davis (D), released a controversial “empty wheelchair” ad attacking him.

Abbott’s response video, published Monday, almost exclusively features criticism Davis’ ad, which highlights the fact Abbott is in a wheelchair, has received in the press since its release last week.

“Wendy Davis is running one of the nastiest campaign ads you will ever see,” the ad says, quoting the Washington Post.

“It’s offensive and nasty and shouldn’t exist,” says another quote.

Abbott is partially paralysed — a fact Davis’ now-infamous ad highlighted with an image of an empty wheelchair and a narrator criticising his record on disability issues.

“A tree fell on Greg Abbott,” the Davis spot said. “He sued and got millions. Since then, he’s spent his career working against other victims.”

For her part, Davis isn’t backing down in the fact of the criticism. She held a press conference on Monday with disabled supporters of her ad.

View the new Abbott ad below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.