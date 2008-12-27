Greenwich, CT Wants Some Stimulus

Yes, you read that right.



Greenwich Time: A trio of Greenwich politicians held formal talks on Christmas Eve to discuss the town’s strategy for getting a piece of an anticipated $700 billion economic stimulus package for infrastructure projects.

First Selectman Peter Tesei hosted U.S. Rep.-elect Jim Himes, D-Conn., and state Rep.-elect Alfred Camillo, R-151st District, Wednesday morning in his office at Town Hall to go over a list of preliminary projects that might qualify for federal funding under the stimulus package proposed by President-elect Barack Obama.

The three were joined by a contingent of municipal department heads as well as Selectman Lin Lavery and Frank Farricker of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

On the table was the list of $38.4 million in “shovel-ready” projects that officials said includes everything from road repaving and drainage improvements to bridge repairs and the construction of a new town animal shelter.

“Time is of the essence here. Our economy is getting no better. We all need to be prepared to act responsibly, but quickly,” Himes said in an interview after the meeting.

Himes is reaching out to elected officials across the district, which includes most of Fairfield County and a sliver of New Haven County, to listen to their needs and convey a common message.

“While I will fight for the 4th District getting a fair share, we need to make sure that this is being done impartially, objectively and without a lot of, let’s call it, political log rolling,” Himes said.

Tesei said the message came through loud and clear at Wednesday’s meeting.

“I echo Jim’s comments. You want to be careful not to lard up things,” Tesei said. “I guess you could argue, Merry Christmas. No pork. He was clear about that.

Image via Greenwich site.

