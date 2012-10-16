HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Greenwich Village Penthouse With A Killer Roof Deck Is On Sale For $16 Million

Meredith Galante
Greenwich Village Townhouse with Rooftop Hot Tub on sale for $16 Million

Photo: Stribling

A duplex penthouse in a Greenwich Village townhouse is on sale for $16 million.The inside of the home combines dark wood, stone, and stainless steel. If the interior doesn’t sell you, the rooftop will.

It features a fireplace, a six-person hot tub, and views of the Freedom Tower and the Empire State Building.

The apartment, located on Waverly Place, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and spans nearly 4,000 square feet.

The beautiful penthouse has Wenge wood flooring.

The house has a double-sided wood burning fireplace.

On the other side of the fireplace is a sun-soaked room that could serve nicely as a kids' playroom.

The home has two locked-key elevators that can bring you to the penthouse.

The open kitchen has stainless steel counter tops and appliances.

The home has a total of 42 windows.

The master bedroom features north and west views, and a custom-built walk in closet.

The master bath has heated stone floors, a glass enclosed two-head steam shower, and Kohler 6' Tea for Two soaking tub.

The bathrooms are very zen.

The rooftop has a gas fireplace, stainless steel Lynx grill, and plenty of places to lounge.

The spa hot tub fits six.

Check out the amazing views from the roof.

There are a ton of penthouses for sale in this price point.

DON'T MISS: A TriBeCa Penthouse With Striking Views Is On Sale For $16.5 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.