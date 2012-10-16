HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Greenwich Village Penthouse With A Killer Roof Deck Is On Sale For $16 Million

Photo: Stribling

A duplex penthouse in a Greenwich Village townhouse is on sale for $16 million.The inside of the home combines dark wood, stone, and stainless steel. If the interior doesn’t sell you, the rooftop will.



It features a fireplace, a six-person hot tub, and views of the Freedom Tower and the Empire State Building.

The apartment, located on Waverly Place, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and spans nearly 4,000 square feet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.