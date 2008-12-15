Greenwich: Same-Sex Wedding Mecca

Given how the economy is going, Greenwich may not be known as the hedge fund capital for too much longer. That’s all fine for another group that’s ready to define the town.



Since marriage became legal in Connecticut a month ago, 26 gay couples have tied the knot in Greenwich, more so than anywhere else in the state. All except for two of those couples were from outside of Connecticut.

Hello, gay marriage tourism dollars!

But as you might have guessed, not everyone in this conservative enclave is rolling out the rainbow carpet.

Greenwich Time: …some local vendors, like Sharon Reekstin of Cos Cob-based Events and Weddings by Designs, LLC, won’t serve gays. “I totally disapprove of gay marriage,” said Reekstin, who recently refused a gay caller. “I won’t do it.”

But the town is slowly coming to grips with the economic reality.

Mary Ann Morrison, president and CEO of the Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, said the organisation wouldn’t begin marketing town vendors to out-of-state marriage tourists, as that is the role of the Coastal Fairfield County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The bureau has only begun to look at the effects of Connecticut’s gay marriage law upon its economy, said Executive Director Catherine Sidor.

“I guess we’ll have to start exploring this market segment,” she said.

After Bernie Madoff lost a chunk of Fairfield County’s pension money, we’re sure they will.

