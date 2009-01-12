Greenwich rumour Mill: Walter Noel Has Alzheimer's

Not sure what to make of this but it’s going around in Walter Noel‘s hometown, as reported on the blog, For What It’s Worth.



Commenting locals had differing observations on whether or not he’s compos mentis:

best wishes

January 10, 2009 at 12:30 pm I saw him in Greenwich about a year ago shopping before going on his trip to Mustique. I’d known him for years and thought maybe he just didn’t recognise me…maybe I had changed too much over the years….but later I had the same suspicion of Alzheimer’s. Often these patients in early stages are alert in the day but as the sun goes down they get more disoriented. He is often seen driving alone and doing errands on his own in Greenwich and Southampton during the day. Best wishes old friend.

CEA

January 11, 2009 at 8:23 am OH, and remember how Walter went to the ROund Hill Club Christmas party the Sunday after Bernie’s news came out? I know several people who went to that party and saw him. Not one said anything about him seeming “forgetful”, and the party was hardly at noon/daytime. And he went to a black-tie dinner dance/party in NYC the Tuesday after that (I think you had pics, CF?) – ditto. I’m not buying the Alzheimer’s.

What do you think are the origins of this rumour? And, what would the implications be for Noel’s Fairfield Greenwich Group if it were based in truth?

