Greenwich Is Hiring 50+ Cops To Make Sure "Bootlegging Groupies" Don't Crash Ray Dalio's Son's Concert

Matt Dalio, the son of billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio, is freaking out the entire town of Greenwich with his plans to throw a huge Dave Mathews Band concert to benefit the Charity he founded, China Cares, in the Belle Haven Club.From the Greenwich Times:



“We’re expecting a big crowd, an invasion of Dave Matthews followers,” said Lt. Richard Cochran, a Greenwich police spokesman. “So we’re going to have in excess of 40 or 50 officers down there on land. That doesn’t include officers who will be on the boat monitoring boat traffic to keep trespassers from invading the beaches and the surrounding residences down there.”

Three years ago for the Clapton concert, an armada of sail and power boats dropped anchor in the club’s mooring field, creating Greenwich’s version of a naval blockade.

Greenwich is comparing DMB fans to rich old folks (the boating Clapton fans) on sailboats? Then this warning from a DMB super-fan is going to really freak the town out:

“People want to hear their DMB, they’re going to hear their DMB. They’re going to figure out a way. He’s got a cult-like following,” said Jake Vigliotti, a Norwalk native now living in Orlando, Fla., who runs the Dave Matthews fan site AntsMarching.org with two friends.

Vigliotti and his crew are young, sprightly, and ravenous for more shows.

“Once you see one of their shows, it just kind of sucks you in,” said Vigliotti, a veteran of 30 concerts, or “not that many,” as he put it.

So to prepare for this madness, “The entire Long Island Sound is a no discharge zone,” said police officer Shawn Fox. “Anyone urinating in Long Island Sound would be in violation of that illegal discharge.”Scary!

But unfortunately for the Greenwich Police, while warning residents about the madness that is about to rush on the Belle Haven Club, they unwittingly detailed the perfect See-DMB-Free plan.

Remember the boating Clapton fans? Lesson: the water is clearly the best way to get to hear Dave. The Greenwich PD discharge of waterborne police officers? Lesson: The town only has three police boats, all of which will be patrolling on the water of course, but still, three is not many.

And as long as you don’t pee in the water or do anything else illegal, there doesn’t seem to be much they can do to get you out of there.

Just don’t bug Paul Tudor Jones, who lives right next to the Belle Haven Club. He’s cool.

