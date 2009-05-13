Country Club Revokes Membership Of Madoff Feeder Noel Family

Although the legal jury is still out as to culpability of the Noel family and its Fairfield Greenwich Group in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, the “social jury is in,” according to society watchers at Guest of a Guest. Not only were they viciously attacked by Greenwich, Connecticut neighbours in the Vanity Fair article Greenwich Mean Time, they’ve been thrown out of Greenich’s Round Hill Club.



A GofaG tipster reports:

The Round Hill Club recently revoked the Noel family membership. After all of the heat they have drawn and the publicity nightmare, it looks like they have had enough…

