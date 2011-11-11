INFOGRAPHIC: Shocking Tricks Companies Use To Make You Think A Product Is Environmentally-Friendly

We all want to feel good about reducing our carbon footprint by purchasing “green” products.



Unfortunately, a 2010 study by Terrachoice reveals that out of 5,296 products, only 265 were really as green as they claimed to be.

The infographic below, provided by marketingdegree.net, lays out some common marketing tactics companies use to mislead consumers about a product’s environmental-friendliness. Watch out for exaggerated claims, illegitimate certification, and fake labels that present false studies.

Photo: Marketingdegree.net

