Read Greenspan's Paper Where He Admits Missing The Financial Crisis Right Here

“We had been lulled into a sense of complacency by the only modestly negative economic aftermaths of the stock market crash of 1987 and the dot-com boom,” Greenspan writes in the new paper he is presenting tomorrow to the Brookings Institute. “Given history, we believed that any declines in home prices would be gradual. Destabilizing debt problems were not perceived to arise under those conditions.”



Read it for yourself.

Green Span Blew It



