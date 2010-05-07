Greenspan's Arrogance Set The US Up For A Huge Fall

In a newly released transcript of a Federal Reserve Board meeting in March 2004, former Chairman Alan Greenspan argues against disclosing too much to the public lest the Fed “lose control of a process that only we fully understand.”
This statement ranks as a sign of monumental arrogance. It was Greenspan himself who didn’t understand — much less “fully understand”– that the Fed’s lax mortgage regulation and easy monetary policies were setting America up for a disastrous fall.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.