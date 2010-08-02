Greenspan: Ongoing Fall In Home Prices Could Bring Back The Recession

On Meet The Press this morning, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan warned that a further fall in home prices could bring back the recession.



Naturally, he wasn’t quite so straightforward.

Bloomberg:

“We’re in a pause in a recovery, a modest recovery, but a pause in the modest recovery feels like a quasi-recession,” Greenspan said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Asked if another economic contraction, a so-called “double dip,” was possible, Greenspan said, “It is possible if home prices go down. Home prices, as best we can judge, have really flattened out in the last year.”

Because he’s Greenspan, plenty of folks will dismiss what he says. And that’s fine, but the fact remains that the housing market remains pretty mediocre, and this will act as a drag on the economy as long as it persists. The housing drag will impede spending, job creation, labour mobility etc. So, Greenspan’s basically right.

