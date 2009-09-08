Too Little Too Late: Greenspan Says Banks Must Set Aside More Cash

Alan Greenspan announced to a Mumbai conference that US banks still need to have more capital set aside as protection against losses.



Reuters: “I think even in non-euphoria, non-crisis times, we need to have a larger buffer than we currently have,” he said.

Higher capital requirements mean lower leverage for banks. It’s great to hear such prudence now, but too bad it took so long.

