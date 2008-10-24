Greenspan "SHOCKED"

Tells Congress that credit crisis Is “Tsunami” that he did not anticipate.
Really?
Just to switch gears for a sec, don’t you think using that word is a.) in poor taste and b.) dates him?
Reuters: Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan told Congress on Thursday he is “shocked” at the breakdown in U.S. credit markets and that he sees more layoffs and a jump in unemployment ahead.
Despite concerns he had in 2005 that risks were being underestimated, “this crisis, however, has turned out to be much broader than anything I could have imagined,” Greenspan said in remarks prepared for delivery to the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.
“Those of us who have looked to the self-interest of lending institutions to protect shareholder’s equity (myself especially) are in a state of shocked disbelief,” he said.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.