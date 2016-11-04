Greens senator Scott Ludlam is taking a break to deal with depression

Senator Scott Ludlam. Photo: Stefan Postles/Getty Images

Greens senator Scott Ludlam has announced that he’s taking time out from politics to deal with depression and anxiety.

The Western Australian, who entered parliament in 2008, said in an announcement on Facebook that he had been dealing with his mental health issues “for a while”.

“I will return to work as soon as I’m able to give the commitment the work demands,” he said.

“I am fortunate to be getting the very best of care from my friends and family, and my health professionals.”

The Greens co-deputy leader, 46, is not the first politician to take leave to deal with depression. Former South Australian Coalition MP Andrew Robb, who went on to become trade minister, was on the Opposition front bench when he took three months off in 2009 to deal with depression.

Robb said he’d been had the issue since adolescence. and went on to write about it in his 2011 autobiography Black Dog Daze: Public Life, Private Demons, claiming 20% of MPs are using antidepressants.

Here is Ludlam’s statement from Facebook:

