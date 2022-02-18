The Greens have proposed a $40 billion takeover of the electricity sector to eliminate coal power. (Credit: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The Australian Greens have unveiled a bold policy to renationalise the energy and electricity sector, as the Coalition and Labor power ahead with privately-funded initiatives to transition the country to green energy.

It follows the recent announcements from two major coal-fired power plants that they would close years ahead of time.

The policy would reset federal government-owned Snowy Hydro as a not-for-profit, renewables-only generator and retailer.

Earlier this month, the Morrison government gave environmental approval for the construction of the new $600 million Kurri Kurri gas-fired power station to be built and operated in the Hunter Valley by Snowy Hydro.

The federal government’s plan has been criticised for being expensive, unnecessary and locking in the increased use of fossil fuels.

The Greens’ plan could see Snowy Hydro selling electricity at cost price to consumers; all coal and gas-fired power plants phased out by 2030; and a reversal of the federal government’s investment in the Kurri Kurri gas power plant.

“Our revamped Snowy Hydro would build 25 gigawatts of new renewables and storage, which is about the same as what the coal fleet currently puts out,” Greens leader Adam Bandt told the ABC on Friday.

The policy proposal comes after two separate coal-fired power plants announced moves to close years ahead of schedule, signalling an acceleration of the decline of fossil fuel power in the country.

On February 10, AGL announced it would demerger its energy retailing wing, AGL Australia, and its coal power plants, to be contained within Accel Energy.

Accel Energy will then accelerate plans to close the Loy Yang A plant no later than 2045, bringing plans forward by at least three years, and its Bayswater plant will close no later than 2033, instead of 2035.

On Thursday, Origin Energy confirmed it will close its Lake Macquarie coal-fired power plant by 2025, seven years earlier than planned, citing the lower cost of renewable energy.

Greens see opportunities after the federal election

The Greens say they believe they could hold the balance of power in the next parliament, giving them leverage after the federal election to push forward their plan, which would wipe energy retailers and some generators out of the market.

“This is the kind of idea that could get through the next parliament,” Bandt said.

“We are seeing that with coal-fired power stations closing when big corporations are deciding it’s unprofitable, workers and communities are being left in the lurch.

“So it’s time for government to step [up].”

The proposal stands in contrast to the current approach of both the federal government and Labor, which are pushing ahead with plans that lean on the private sector and maintain a role for gas in the path to achieve the country’s goal to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese’s plan is aimed at expanding industries that could deliver net zero emissions, including a proposal to partner with industry on its ‘rewiring the nation’ plan that will deliver coal-fired electricity from centralised power plants to one that integrates a higher mix of renewables.

The Morrison government is looking to the private sector for more investment in power such as batteries, pumped hydro and gas to ensure the stability of the electricity grid as coal exits the system.

On Tuesday, the Liberal NSW government announced it had received $100 billion in commercial interest in 87 renewable energy projects in the Hunter Valley region, part of the state’s 20-year energy blueprint that also aims to transition mining jobs in the region to renewable energy companies.

Nationally, coal still provides about 60% of generation in the grid and is crucial for its operation, but renewables are fast catching up, from about 20% three years ago to more than 31% last year, and 35% in the December quarter.

That should reach 69% by the end of the decade, according to federal government projections.

‘There are good arguments for letting industry innovate’

Geoffrey Brooks, professor of engineering at Swinburne University of Technology, said while the Greens’ plan for nationalisation “makes some sense,” in that “we want to have a secure base by which we can manage our renewable energy infrastructure,” whether an entirely government-driven transition to green energy will result in the best outcomes remains open to question.

“I think there’s an argument for saying that we should have government playing some sort of guiding role, but there are good arguments for letting industry innovate and come up with new business and technological solutions,” Brooks said.

From his perspective working closely with industry, Brooks said the Greens’ activist stance, which points to a public-sector-driven approach in the ACT, brings up a debate the country should have further down the transition to renewables.

“Maybe after our new energy structure matures or more, there may be good arguments for what the Greens say about nationalising some portions of the grid,” he said.

“I think you would think that in this period of development, it’s probably understandable, that the national regulator would let private industry drive the innovation, what I would say is there is a lot more space for governments to take initiatives in this area to bring electricity providers and industry closer together in linking renewables to heavy industry.”

Brooks said this could come from more government intervention in connecting heavy industry to renewables such as the steel industry and other export industries.

“What’s really been happening in Australia for the last 20 years is that we have grown our renewables a lot. But it has been more about linking to domestic use,” he said.

“So we still have this big problem that a lot of our heavy industry like the steel industry are not really connected to the renewable grid. I think that that’s an area where the government could be a little bit more proactive.”