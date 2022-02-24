The Greens have revealed a $19 billion ‘job-for-job’ plan to transition mining communities into renewables over the next decade

The Greens are pushing their renewable energy agenda with a new $19 billion plan to help mining workers transition to new jobs. (Photo: Getty)

The Greens have called for a national plan to help mining communities transition to renewables.

A new policy released on Friday aims to subsidise the wages of coal miners as they find new work.

It comes amid a seismic shift towards renewable energy already underway in Australia.

The Greens have unveiled a $19 billion plan aimed at helping coal workers transition into new jobs in renewable energy, part of a slate of new policies revealed on Friday.

The plan aims to subsidise the wages of coal miners as they move on to new work, with the government paying half the wage of people’s new jobs in “non-polluting industries” outside the coal, oil and gas sectors.

While employees can stay in mining, the policy seeks to incentivise and support workers in seeking new employment in critical minerals or green metals.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said while the closure of the country’s coal industry is accelerating, the major parties are seeking to comfort affected workers without offering tangible support.

There’s still no national plan to transition workers from coal to emerging sectors, Bandt said on ABC’s Radio National on Friday morning.

“Change is happening really quickly, but there’s no plan for coal workers,” Bandt said.

“There needs to be a coordinated plan that ensures financial security and stability for workers in coal communities as we make this quick transition.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) forecast the closure of more than half the nation’s coal generation capacity by 2030, and virtually all capacity by the early 2040s.

“We are proposing that there should be a guarantee, a job-for-job guarantee so that they can move at the same wage into new industries for ten years, supported by the government,” Bandt said of the Greens’ plan

Bandt said in a separate statement the proposal sees mining continue to play an important role in the economy.

“In many places around the country the best job for a coal worker is another mining job,” he said.

“There are enormous opportunities in developing critical minerals and green metal processing,” he said, adding “Australia doesn’t need to shut down the mining industry, we’ve just got to get out of coal.”

A $2.8 billion fund to help coal towns diversify would give grants to towns to encourage new start-ups, clean industry or upgrade infrastructure to aid in transitioning from fossil fuel reliance.

It also proposes setting up new local authorities in resource-heavy regions like the Hunter Valley, Collie, Bowen Basin and Gladstone, plus expanding an existing authority in the LaTrobe Valley, to help develop these revitalisation plans.

“We need to give local communities the power to determine their own future,” Bandt told the ABC.

The announcement follows the release of a bold $40 billion policy by the Greens to renationalise the energy and electricity sector earlier this month, which would reset the federal government-owned Snowy Hydro as a not-for-profit, renewables-only generator and retailer.

The new policy proposal also comes after announcements that a slew of Australia’s biggest coal-powered plants would close early, and amid a push by Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes to takeover energy giant AGL on Sunday.

AGL revealed on February 10 it will accelerate plans to close its Loy Yang A plant no later than 2045, bringing its obsolescence forward by at least three years. Its Bayswater plant will now close no later than 2033, instead of 2035.

And on Sunday, Atlassian co-founder and chief executive Mike Cannon-Brookes bid $5 million in what he said was just the first attempt to take control of AGL in order to close its power plants even sooner.

The push from one of the country’s most active billionaires, along with moves from Australia’s energy giants prompted by evidence showing green energy will soon be as affordable as fossil fuel energy, reflects a seismic shift towards renewable energy that’s already underway.

Bandt has said he wants to see a Labor government, and the Greens also hope to hold the balance of power after the federal election — giving them leverage to push forward their green energy plans.