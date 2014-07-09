Greenpeace Rips Apart Lego's Partnership With Shell In A New PSA [THE BRIEF]

Greenpeace created a new PSA made entirely out of Legos to protest the toy company’s decision to include a Shell logo on some of its products. The dramatic video is set to a slow ballad and features a lot of sad looking Lego people and animals drowning in oil while Shell looks over the scene. Greenpeace asks viewers to help end the partnership with Shell because the organisation is “Polluting our kids’ imaginations.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In a bizarre World Cup themed stunt, McDonald’s recreates highlights from some of the tournament matches using french fries. The latest instalment of FryFutbol takes a brutal perspective on Tuesday’s Brazil vs. Germany match. Essentially the members of the Brazilian team are bowling pins and Germany is the bowling ball.

Havas Worldwide named Jason Musante as Executive Creative Director of its New York office on Tuesday. Musante comes from Anomaly where he worked as the Creative Director on the Google Glass launch.

Publicis Kaplan Thaler will replace Grey as Red Lobster‘s new lead creative agency. Agency Spy reports that the first Publicis Kaplan Thaler campaign will run in 2015.

Following the defeat of the Brazil men’s national team on Tuesday, brands jumped on the chance to tweet their thoughts on the historic match against Germany.

Common Ventures, an agency out of Australia, plans to manufacture a “Game of Thrones” line of wine called the Wines of Westeros. Each house featured on the show will have its own wine, reds representing the more “headstrong” families and white representing the “cunning” houses.

Eight agencies took part in The Ad Club‘s first ever “Brand-a-thon,” according to Adweek. The New England based organisation asked competing agencies to help brand nine start ups. The winning agency, Nail Communications, created a campaign for Spray Cake, a company that makes ready-to-bake cake batter that you spray from a can.

Tiffany & Co started its global media agency review according to Ad Age. Ogilvy & Mather will keep the role of creative agency for the company.

