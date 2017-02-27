Greenpeace protested Samsung at Mobile World Congress over smartphone recycling

James Cook/BI Greenpeace protestors attempt to unfurl a banner protesting Samsung at Mobile World Congress.

BARCELONA — A Samsung press conference at the major tech event Mobile World Congress was disrupted on Sunday before it began by Greenpeace protesters, who scaled the venue and attempted to unfurl a banner.

The activist environmental group was protesting over a lack of clarity from Samsung over what it intends to do with 4.3 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones it recalled in 2016 over dangerous battery defects, it said in a Spanish-language blog post. Greenpeace is concerned they won’t be properly recycled.

The incident took place just before 7 PM local time in Barcelona, as journalists queued outside to enter the press conference as Samsung prepared to unveil a new premium tablet.

Staff at the venue grabbed the banner, preventing it from being unfurled, and held onto the Greenpeace climbers’ ropes to stop them descending.

