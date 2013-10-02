Champions League Soccer Game Interrupted By Protesters Rappelling From The Roof Of The Stadium

A Champions League match between Schalke and Basel was briefly interrupted today when Greenpeace protesters rappelling from the roof of the stadium displayed a massive banner.

Last week a Greenpeace ship was stopped and 30 activists were taken into custody after one of them tried to board a Gazprom Russian oil platform to stop it from drilling in the Barents Sea.

Greenpeace wants them released.

Gazprom is Schalke’s shirt sponsor.

The banner read, “DON’T FOUL THE ARCTIC” and “#FreeTheArctic30.”

Regardless of your feelings on their politics, it was a pretty spectacular feat to pull off. They came down right in from of the TV cameras:

There appeared to be four people involved:

The full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

