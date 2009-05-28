Greenpeace Scolds IT Companies For Not Saving The World

Greenpeace pees all over the IT sector today, saying companies aren’t doing their part to save the world.



In particular, Microsoft, Sharp, Sony and Toshiba need to step it up. None of those companies are reporting their Greenhouse gas emissions to Greenpeace’s liking, nor are they disclosing their plans to reduce emissions. The best performers are Dell, IBM and Sun, but they’re still far from good in Greenpeace’s eyes. (A full rundown of the judging criteria can be found here on Greenpeace’s website.)

While this is cute, it also comes across as shrill and silly. Greenpeace set the bar absurdly high so nobody would satisfy them. We highly doubt any of these companies will change their policies because of this. All it does is remove Greenpeace from any serious discussion about cutting back on emissions.

In a slightly related story, Green IT budgets are likely to rise in the coming years according to a survey published by Symantec, which we’ve embedded below. Lots of companies are looking to save money on electricity. The easiest way to do that is improved efficiency in the IT sector.



2009 Green IT Report – Final



Publish at Scribd or explore others:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.