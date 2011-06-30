Greenpeace Responds To Volkswagon's Darth Vader With A Brilliant Attack Ad

Say what you will about Greenpeace, they have a good ad team.



The latest attack video on Volkswagen is a brilliant sequel to VW’s acclaimed Super Bowl commercial. This time the Darth Vader kid is a villain and his VW-emblazoned Death Star is preparing to destroy the planet.

Greenpeace is upset that VW is blocking laws to reduce emissions and isn’t providing cheap and plentiful fuel efficient engines (via HuffPo).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

