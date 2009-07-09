Greenpeace Vandalizes Mt. Rushmore To Make A Point About The Climate

Greenpeace let their freak flag unfurl at Mt. Rushmore today in a hope to get Obama acting on climate change.



It’s a cute fantasy to think that Obama controls the fate of the climate policy in the U.S., but the fact is there are about 8-14 people in the Senate that really control the climate bill and thus climate policy. They’re the ones that Greenpeace should be pressuring.

