Greenpeace Vandalizes Mt. Rushmore To Make A Point About The Climate

Jay Yarow

Greenpeace let their freak flag unfurl at Mt. Rushmore today in a hope to get Obama acting on climate change.

It’s a cute fantasy to think that Obama controls the fate of the climate policy in the U.S., but the fact is there are about 8-14 people in the Senate that really control the climate bill and thus climate policy. They’re the ones that Greenpeace should be pressuring.

greenpeace mt. rushmore

