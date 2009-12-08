Climate Change Activists Breach Security At Canadian Parliament

Members of Greenpeace had no problem sneaking through security and scaling two Parliament buildings in Ottawa to protest on the opening day of the climate conference in Copenhagen.
AP: The 19 protesters unfurled a massive banner reading “Climate Inaction Costs Lives” as police, fire trucks and ambulances gathered below. Greenpeace spokeswoman Jessica Wilson said it was a protest against the rapid expansion of the massive oil sands mines in northern Alberta.
…
Industry officials estimate the oil sands could yield as much as 175 billion barrels of oil, making Canada second only to Saudi Arabia in crude oil reserves.
