Greenpeace Stormed KFC Headquarters This Morning To Avenge The Indonesian Rainforests

This morning, Greenpeace activists scaled the KFC HQ and put up a giant banner that read, “KFC Stop Trashing My Home.”This time, it’s accusing them of destroying the Indonesian rainforest, the last habitat of Sumatran tigers, because it gets paper for its packaging from Asia Pulp & Paper — a company that’s been on the defensive about environmental issues in the area.



“We’ve discovered KFC’s secret recipe and it’s rainforest destruction,” says the Greenpeace website. “Our researchers have found that KFC’s throw-away packaging contains rainforest fibre from Indonesia’s rainforest.”

“That’s right. KFC is destroying the habitat of the last remaining Sumatran tigers for potato wedges and 12-piece buckets of extra crispy chicken. It’s disgusting.”

Greenpeace promises that this marks the “beginning of a global campaign against KFC’s role in rainforest destruction.” It’s demanding that KFC drops APP and implements a policy against rainforest destruction.

UPDATE: A Yum Brands spokesperson has reached out to us with the company’s response. He says, “the fact is that 60% of paper products we purchase are sourced from sustainable forests, and suppliers are moving toward 100%.”

And APP has a statement too: “As far as APP products are concerned, MTH does NOT come from the felling of virgin tropical rainforest trees in Indonesia. APP has strict policies and practices in place to ensure that only residues from legal plantation development on degraded or logged-over forest areas and sustainable wood fibre enters the production supply chain.”

