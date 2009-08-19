Greenpeace's "Astroturf" Photo Op Against Big Oil

Yesterday, we wrote about big oil’s plans to create “citizen” rallies using its workers to protest against climate change legislation.



Today, Greenpeace agitators laid town some real astroturf at the American Petroleum Institute’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., the industry group planning the protests.

Here’s what the activists say: “The Greenpeace protest calls attention to the U.S. oil industry’s secret plans to have oil workers attend anti U.S. climate action rallies masquerading as concerned ‘energy citizens’ faking grassroots support in a practice known as ‘astroturfing.'”

API says they’re not hiding anything. Bill Bush, a spokesman for API, told Talking Points Memo “I don’t think anyone’s hiding the ball about this,” he said. “I don’t think anyone’s trying to suggest that this doesn’t have anything to do with the oil and gas industry.”

