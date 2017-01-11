Amazon lags behind Apple, Google, and Facebook on renewable energy

Amazon’s carbon footprint is still significantly worse than other global tech giants, according to a report published by Greenpeace this week.

The environmental campaign group said Amazon is lagging behind the likes of Google, Apple, and Facebook when it comes to adopting renewable energy in a report published this week titled “Clicking Clean: Who is Winning the Race to Build a Green Internet?”

Greenpeace USA Senior IT Analyst, Gary Cook, said in a statement: “Amazon continues to talk a good game on renewables but is keeping its customers in the dark on its energy decisions. This is concerning, particularly as Amazon expands into markets served by dirty energy.”

Amazon, which has data centres around the world, wasn’t the only company to be singled out for its environmental footprint.

“Like Apple, Facebook, and Google, Netflix is one of the biggest drivers of the online world and has a critical say in how it is powered,” said Cook. “Netflix must embrace the responsibility to make sure its growth is powered by renewables, not fossil fuels and it must show its leadership here.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.