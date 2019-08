Greenpeace activists have scaled a 270-foot crane at a construction site to hang a giant “Resist” banner in protest of President Trump’s environmental policy. Trump is delaying implementation of at least 30 environmental rules. The banner hung in plain view of the White House.

